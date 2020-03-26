I graduated from college in May 2019 and started my first full time job in August 2019. I filed my 2019 Income Taxes in February and reported that my parents claimed me as a dependent because they paid for more than half of my 2019 expenses. 2020 is the first year that I will not be considered a dependent. Am I going to miss out on getting the $1,200 stimulus check since my parents claimed me in 2019?
Asked
Viewed 36 times
New contributor
-
2You may have to wait for an answer until the bill actually becomes law. It passed the senate but could still get held up or revised in the house. At this point everything is conjecture and hear-say until we get the actual text of the bill. – Nosjack 40 mins ago
-
I'm voting to close this question as off-topic because we can't answer it definitively; any attempted answer would be speculation – yoozer8 28 mins ago