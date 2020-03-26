I graduated from college in May 2019 and started my first full time job in August 2019. I filed my 2019 Income Taxes in February and reported that my parents claimed me as a dependent because they paid for more than half of my 2019 expenses. 2020 is the first year that I will not be considered a dependent. Am I going to miss out on getting the $1,200 stimulus check since my parents claimed me in 2019?