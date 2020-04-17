0

Basically I filed independently on 4/13/2020 and my Mother filed on 4/16/2020. Last year I was her dependent but this year she did not claim me as a dependent. Will I get the stimulus check? I was thinking I May miss out on the check because the taxes were completed so late and my mother already got her stimulus check before she completed the 2019 taxes.

|improve this question|||||
New contributor
Kelly M is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
  • You said "she did not claim me as a dependent", but could she claim you as a dependent? If she could claim you as a dependent (i.e. she meets the conditions in the law to claim you as a dependent), you do not qualify for the stimulus payment even if she doesn't actually claim you as a dependent. – user102008 33 mins ago
  • i know she said she did not claim me on hers and I did not check the box that I could be claimed as a dependent. but we do reside at the same address. How do I know if she could claim me? – Kelly M 20 mins ago

Your Answer

Kelly M is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.