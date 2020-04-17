Basically I filed independently on 4/13/2020 and my Mother filed on 4/16/2020. Last year I was her dependent but this year she did not claim me as a dependent. Will I get the stimulus check? I was thinking I May miss out on the check because the taxes were completed so late and my mother already got her stimulus check before she completed the 2019 taxes.
I was a dependent in 2018 but independent in 2019. Will I get the stimulus check? And When?
You said "she did not claim me as a dependent", but could she claim you as a dependent? If she could claim you as a dependent (i.e. she meets the conditions in the law to claim you as a dependent), you do not qualify for the stimulus payment even if she doesn't actually claim you as a dependent. – user102008 33 mins ago
i know she said she did not claim me on hers and I did not check the box that I could be claimed as a dependent. but we do reside at the same address. How do I know if she could claim me? – Kelly M 20 mins ago