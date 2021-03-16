The third round of stimulus checks are said to be in the process of being prepared to be sent out to many Americans, with March 17 being said to be the date that many people are supposed to receive their payment via direct deposit.

The IRS is going to use 2020 tax returns where available, or 2019 tax returns where not available. However, we have not yet filed our 2020 tax returns, and we have an additional dependent for 2020 versus 2019 which would result in an additional $1400 for that dependent. It is unclear what the cut-off date is for the IRS using the 2020 returns or if it would be worth it to try to rush to get everything filed or not.

What options are there for claiming the additional dependent to get the additional stimulus amount? Is this something that could be claimed on the 2020 return if the payment arrives before we file? Also, does it make a difference if this dependent was claimed on somebody else's tax return for 2019?