Dependency requirements for the FAFSA are slightly different than for federal taxes. Regardless, your FAFSA status has no impact on your federal taxes.

If no one can claim you for 2019, and you stated that no one could claim you when you filed, the IRS will send you the check in 2019. You should also get the $500 child stimulus credit when you file for 2020 next Spring.

Should I amend my taxes?

The only reason you would amend your taxes (regarding the stimulus credit) is if you incorrectly checked the box that states "someone can claim me as a dependent".