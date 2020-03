If I am a 19 yr old college student with a part time job and currently unemployed due to the virus outbreak, will I be eligible for the stimulus check? I did not submit a tax return in 2018, but I did submit my 2019 tax return a month ago already, so I believe they will go off of my 2019 tax return. My parents claimed me as a dependent on their tax returns.

Will I be able to receive as $1200 stimulus check?