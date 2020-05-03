Let me mention first that I was a non-resident alien for tax years 2018 and 2019, and I am considered a resident alien for 2020 taxes. Today I have received a stimulus payment check because I have mistakenly filed form 1040 (instead of 1040 NR) for 2018 taxes - I have amended 2018 taxes when I paper filed 2019 taxes. I understand from IRS website that I will eligible to ask for the stimulus check when I am doing my taxes for 2020 since I am a resident alien for this year. I need an advice on whether I should use this check right away or wait and ask for it when doing my taxes for 2020. I am copying the information fro the IRS website below highlighting the most relevant text in italic:

Q33. Will I get the Payment if I am not a U.S. citizen, U.S. permanent resident, or a resident of these territories? A33. U.S. resident aliens with a valid SSN are eligible for the Payment if they can’t be claimed as a dependent of another taxpayer. Determine if you are considered a U.S. resident alien at Aliens – Which Form to File. If you are eligible to file Form 1040 or Form 1040-SR like U.S. citizens for 2019, including by filing a joint federal tax return with a U.S. citizen or U.S. resident alien spouse, file Form 1040 or Form 1040-SR with the IRS for 2019 even if your income isn’t enough to require you to file a tax return. You don’t need to take any action if you already filed a Form 1040 or Form 1040-SR for 2019 or 2018.

> If you are considered a U.S. resident alien for 2020 but not for 2019, you can claim the Payment when you file Form 1040 or Form 1040-SR with the IRS for tax year 2020.

If you are considered a U.S. resident alien for 2019 but not for 2020, you won’t be required to repay the Payment we paid in 2020 based on your Form 1040 or Form 1040-SR for tax year 2019.