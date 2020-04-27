My 2018 tax return had an Adjusted Gross Income that made me ineligible for the Economic Impact Payment (EIP) stimulus check.

I filed my 2019 taxes after the stimulus checks were already being sent out (I filed on April 21), and I do qualify for the full stimulus check according to 2019 tax year.

Will they recalculate now that I've filed 2019, or will they already have calculated 2018's and deemed me ineligible? It's a week after filing and still on the IRS "Get My Payment" site, it still says "Payment Status Not Available".