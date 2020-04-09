2019 taxes i was filed as an adult dependant for the first tims in 15 years. I have every other year filed my own taxes. Will I qualify for a stimulus check or a $1200 refundable credit on my 2020 taxes? In 2018 i filed my own taxes and could not be claimed as a dependent. I don't understand why I would be excluded since they have said they would go by a person's 2018 return if they have not yet filed for 2019. People who made too much money in 2019 and have not yet filed for 2019 are using their AGI on their 2018 returns to qualify.