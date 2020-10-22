Assuming that you are a U.S. citizen or resident alien, then yes, you should be eligible for the stimulus check, or Economic Impact Payment, as it is officially called. You have filed your 2019 return and are not a dependent, and are well under the income limits necessary for the payment.

The IRS has a page called Get My Payment, where you enter your Social Security number, birthday, and address, and it will tell you the status of your payment. The tool may tell you that it has already been paid with details on where the money was sent, or it may tell you that it needs more information from you before a payment can be made.

If, for some reason, you end up ultimately not receiving the payment that you were eligible for, you will get a tax credit equal to the payment you should have gotten when you do your 2020 tax return next year.