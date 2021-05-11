1

From the IRS guidance on eligibility for the Third Economic Impact Payment (covid/coronavirus relief):

A person who’s a qualifying resident alien with a valid SSN is eligible for the payment only if he or she is a qualifying resident alien in 2021

I will be a Dual-Status Alien for 2021, when I come to file 2021 taxes in early 2022. Specifically, I began 2021 as a Resident Alien, and will end it as a Non-Resident Alien.

Given that status as an assumption (I'm not asking about how to determine my status): am I allowed to keep the third stimulus check, or should I follow the instructions to return it? I have received the check but not deposited it yet.

