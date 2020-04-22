I am a non-resident alien who working in the US. I received the CARES payment ($1200) of the COVID 19 by direct deposit from IRS, while I know that as a non-resident, I am not eligible to receive. This is because I filed the incorrect 1040 tax form to IRS before instead of the 1040NR for non-residents and have not filed the amended form yet. I understand that I must return this payment to IRS. I found the way to return here https://www.irs.gov/taxtopics/tc161. However, during the COVID-19 time, I could not call to IRS as stated in the post. So what should I do now? Thank you.