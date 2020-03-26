I haven't filed for 2019 yet. Everything I've found online says that if you haven't filed for 2019 before the checks are sent out, they'll look at your 2018 taxes, but I didn't file for 2018 either because I wasn't working in the US (I'm not an American). I'd like to file my taxes for 2019 closer to the tax deadline. If I do that, will I not get the stimulus check?
According to the version of the bill that has passed in the Senate so far, this "stimulus check" is really a pre-payment of a refundable 2020 tax credit. So if you don't get the check this year, you can file your 2020 taxes next year and claim the credit.