I haven't filed for 2019 yet. Everything I've found online says that if you haven't filed for 2019 before the checks are sent out, they'll look at your 2018 taxes, but I didn't file for 2018 either because I wasn't working in the US (I'm not an American). I'd like to file my taxes for 2019 closer to the tax deadline. If I do that, will I not get the stimulus check?