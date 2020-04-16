I am a non-resident alien who working in the US. Yesterday, I received the stimulus money (1200$) due to the COVID 19 from IRS, while I know that as a non-resident, I am not eligible to receive. This is because I filed the incorrect 1040 tax form to IRS before instead of the 1040NR for non-residents and have not file the amended form yet. So do anyone has the same problem as me? What I must do with the 1200$ stimulus money? Send back to IRS? Hope to receive support from all of you.