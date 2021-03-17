I haven't filed 2020 taxes yet. On my last return (2019) my adult daughter was on my return as a dependent. When I file 2020, I will not put her on my return as a dependent, because she finished college in 2019. I had her file her 2020 return early this year so she would be sure to get a stimulus check in case they did another one (I assumed they would exclude adult dependents as they had with previous stimulus payments). Today, she got the $1,400 deposited to her account by the Treasury. However, I was surprised to see $4,200 deposited to my account, when I expected only $2,800 (for me and my wife). They paid for my daughter twice, $1,400 to her (based on her 2020 return) and $1,400 to me (based on my 2019 return that showed her as a dependent). They have the social security numbers, so I assumed the IRS and Treasury would have figured this out. I have searched and searched, but am unsure whether this overpayment will be clawed back or not. I can't even find a mechanism for returning it (and getting credit for doing that if they later do say I owe it to them). I've read if your 2019 income made you eligible, but your 2020 income (if you file after the stimulus) would have made you ineligible, they won't claw back the stimulus they sent. But I can't find guidance for our situation. There must be a fair number of people with college kids that have the same scenario. This question 3rd stimulus check when 2020 dependents differ from 2019 seems at first to ask the same thing, but it doesn't include the key point of overpayment by the Treasury.
There is a procedure for returning a stimulus payment. However, it is unclear exactly when it is required to return it and when it is not required.
It seems logical to me (although tax regulations do not always follow logic) that if the stimulus payment was paid because of your own error, you would probably be well-advised to return it (Example 1, Example 2).
It is also clear that if the IRS gives you a stimulus check based on your 2019 tax situation, and you qualify for a smaller amount based on your 2020 status, you do not need to return the excess.
In this case, your daughter filed her 2020 tax return and got the third round of stimulus based on her latest return. That sounds right. You also got a stimulus payment based on your latest return. You did nothing wrong, as far as I can tell. It seems to me that the IRS could have checked whether they had given one of your 2019 dependents a stimulus payment before sending you your full amount, but they apparently didn’t do that.
If I was you, I would probably keep the money and not try to return it. But if the IRS came to me later and asked for it back, I would give it back without an argument.