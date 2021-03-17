There is a procedure for returning a stimulus payment. However, it is unclear exactly when it is required to return it and when it is not required.

It seems logical to me (although tax regulations do not always follow logic) that if the stimulus payment was paid because of your own error, you would probably be well-advised to return it (Example 1, Example 2).

It is also clear that if the IRS gives you a stimulus check based on your 2019 tax situation, and you qualify for a smaller amount based on your 2020 status, you do not need to return the excess.

In this case, your daughter filed her 2020 tax return and got the third round of stimulus based on her latest return. That sounds right. You also got a stimulus payment based on your latest return. You did nothing wrong, as far as I can tell. It seems to me that the IRS could have checked whether they had given one of your 2019 dependents a stimulus payment before sending you your full amount, but they apparently didn’t do that.

If I was you, I would probably keep the money and not try to return it. But if the IRS came to me later and asked for it back, I would give it back without an argument.