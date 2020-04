Hopefully one of you may know the answer to this as I can't find it anywhere on the Google and not sure if it's even been asked.

My girlfriend is a healthcare worker who makes less than the threshold for the stimulus payment (so less than 70k). Her parents claimed her as a dependent in 2018 but in 2019 she filed in late March 2020 and she was not claimed as a dependent. Will she eventually get her stimulus payment? I.e in the form of a tax credit for 2020? In 2021. Any help would be appreciated!