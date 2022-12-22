I have a put option that I bought to open but the market has moved against me. So I'm looking for a way out of the contract other than taking a huge loss. I want to know my options for rolling them over.

Scenario: I bought a Put contract when price was at $33 expecting the price to reach $29 by contract expiration but the price is now at $37 and expiration is getting closer. So in short how can I save this losing Put option that was a buy to open?

I basically want to shrink my loss in this contract and or hold it until a later date because I still see that the market to move lower.