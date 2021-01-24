I’m confused: Why would you ever buy the same strike price when rolling out a bull put spread if the price has moved against you?

If the price ever falls below the price you sold the put for, you can get assigned even if the expiration date is rolled one week into the future, correct?

Or am I missing something?

I don’t understand why some people recommend rolling out (say, for example, one week) and set up another spread at the same strike price.

In this podcast, at 24:25, this guy talks about rolling out one week to sell the same strike. https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-modern-stock-options-trading-show/id1472811920?i=1000474913878

And at 3:30 in this video they also talk about rolling out in time but keeping the same strike price. https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=eqgyTV4x6sw&feature=youtu.be

Are we only concerned where the price is when the options expire? Or do we lose as soon as the price crosses the strike price we sold a put at?

Are we not necessarily worried about getting assigned if the price happens to dip below the price we sold the put for? In this case, Does rolling out just mitigate our loss by taking in more credit for writing a farther-term (more valuable) put, if we are assigned?

Is the reason we don’t just always roll lower because we won’t take in as much credit?

Why do people say that rolling over buys more time? I would think that rolling to a lower price would buy more time. Because once the price crosses in the money you loose no matter when the expiration is. Or is that not necessarily true?

Any help is appreciated.