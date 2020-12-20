The closing price of TSLA is a hot mess for Friday 12/18. Various sites (Yahoo, Marketwatch, NASDAQ, CBOE, IVolatility, etc.) are quoting it as $658.34, $669.50, $695 and now you have added $675. What the closing price was is anybody's guess.

However, I can tell you that at expiration, out-of-the money options expire worthless. Be aware that last price is often a stale quote. The last trade in the option could have occurred minutes or even hours before the close of trading and the stock's price could be significantly higher or lower, making it appear that the option prices are way out of line. For an accurate quote, look at real time prices.