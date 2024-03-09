I'd like to understand how the following scenario is handled. I'm using Interactive Brokers and its cash account and I'm talking about US stock options. I don't take into account transaction fees and taxation in this hypothetical scenario, I want to understand the dynamics of the options only.

I buy to open a put option with a strike price that is currently OTM. I sit back and wait till expiration at which point the put option ends up ITM. I know I can, in this scenario, sell to close this position and realise some profit thanks to a higher premium I receive by selling to close. But I'm specifically interested in knowing how this is handled when I let it expire and I don't have the underlying asset in my account:

Will the asset be bought and immediately sold thanks to my ITM put? If so, what price will the asset be bought for? The current market price? The closing price for the day when the option expired? a. What will happen in case I don't have enough cash in my account to buy the underlying asset? Will some sort of liquidation happen? Or will I realise a profit because buying the asset for a lower price than selling it (thanks to the ITM put option) results in profit? Will the broker do nothing because I don't own the asset so there is nothing to sell? I don't think this is likely to happen because ITM options are exercised after expiration unless I specifically instruct my broker not to do it. Will I end up with the proceeds from selling the asset (thanks to the ITM put) as well as with a short asset position? I think this is likely to happen based on what other similar threads I've found on this topic. But I'm asking anyway in the context of Interactive Brokers and its cash account if that plays a role. a. Is this even possible in a cash account? A cash account (at least with Interactive Brokers) does not allow short-selling. Does it than mean I cannot buy to open such a position unless I own the asset in my account? b. If this happens, I see there's potentially unlimited risk because the asset can pump above my put strike price till the next market day.

Thank you