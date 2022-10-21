0

I bought a put option yesterday 10/20/22 with a strike price of $26. The price of the security was at $28.00, and the expiration set for 11/18/22. The security price dropped to $20.00 overnight. Why is my option almost worthless now. The IV was at 43% when I bought it. Also, if I hold and the price comes back up will my option gain value?

  • There's no way a put that is $6 in-the-money is "worthless". It's possible that you just have no bids for that strike, of the broker is just not showing you the actual value. If nothing changes you will make a $6 profit when the put expires (if you buy the security at $20 and exercise the put at $26).
    – D Stanley
    40 mins ago
  • 1
    What is the underlying ticker?
    – Hart CO
    40 mins ago
  • ACI or Albertsons
    – Lara
    14 mins ago

