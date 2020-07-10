If I hold a strong profitable in the money option I would want to hold it straight through to expiration to lock in the highest level of returns. I am unsure exactly what the general process is for the main brokers when an option expires with value. I assume that an exercise is triggered, which would mean my account would acquire 100 underlying stocks per contract (normally). Are these then instantly sold and the value of them added to my account balance? And at what price are the stocks acquired, is it simply the strike price, or is it the market rate? Thanks for clarifying!

Edit: If it helps, here is a simple example. Say I have a call contract for the underlying stock X, at strike 100. The stock price when I got the call was $75. The market price is liable to fluctuate due to the volume of trades, but it's roughly $125 on expiration, so I made a good call. Would my account at expiration then have 100 stocks deposited at a cost to me of $100 per stock, and would they automatically be sold at some rate on the market by my broker?

Please feel free to challenge any assumptions I may have made in my post, I'm a complete beginner so maybe I have made some mistakes!