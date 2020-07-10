0

If I hold a strong profitable in the money option I would want to hold it straight through to expiration to lock in the highest level of returns. I am unsure exactly what the general process is for the main brokers when an option expires with value. I assume that an exercise is triggered, which would mean my account would acquire 100 underlying stocks per contract (normally). Are these then instantly sold and the value of them added to my account balance? And at what price are the stocks acquired, is it simply the strike price, or is it the market rate? Thanks for clarifying!

Edit: If it helps, here is a simple example. Say I have a call contract for the underlying stock X, at strike 100. The stock price when I got the call was $75. The market price is liable to fluctuate due to the volume of trades, but it's roughly $125 on expiration, so I made a good call. Would my account at expiration then have 100 stocks deposited at a cost to me of $100 per stock, and would they automatically be sold at some rate on the market by my broker?

Please feel free to challenge any assumptions I may have made in my post, I'm a complete beginner so maybe I have made some mistakes!

I assume that an exercise is triggered, which would mean my account would acquire 100 underlying stocks per contract

Correct - you would get 100 shares per contract and pay 100 times the strike price of your option.

Are these then instantly sold and the value of them added to my account balance?

No - if you want to sell the stock you need to make that a separate transaction. You do have some market risk after expiry, so if you want to lock in the profits then either put in a stop order with a high threshold (if your broker supports a stop loss order on a stock you don't own yet), or sell the option right before expiry.

I question why holding the option to expiry "locks in the highest level of returns". You could sell the option a day or two before expiry while it still has some time value above the paper gain and increase your return. Also, with a deep in-the-money option you basically own the stock, since any change in the stock's price change's the options value almost as mush (in "greeks" terms, your "delta" is close to 1). So even before expiry you have a risk of losing value if the stock drops.

And at what price are the stocks acquired, is it simply the strike price, or is it the market rate?

The option gives you the right to buy at the strike price, so that's your cost basis.

  • Thanks for the answer. The reason I thought the value of the example option was highest was due to the graphs that my broker supplies. They seem to indicate that, given a position that's very deep in-the-money, the closer to expiry then the more certain it is that it will expire with value, e.g. i.stack.imgur.com/QMjDf.png seems to indicate that when the option expires (the dotted line), there is more certainty of the option having value on expiration than it does today (solid line). Perhaps the issue is me understanding this graph poorly? – Bryn 33 mins ago
  • @Bryn That PL graph doesn't look right for a call potion - as the price of the underlying stock goes up, the value of the option goes up. So I'm not sure how to interpret that either. One thing you could do is look at how much you could sell the option for today - it's almost certainly worth more that the paper gain (stock price-strike). – D Stanley 5 mins ago
  • Also look at en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Option_time_value for more info on time value. – D Stanley 3 mins ago
  • @Bryn - The PnL graph in your link is incorrect. – Bob Baerker 24 secs ago

