I was previously an international PhD student in the USA on F1 visa, and I graduated in August 2022 (was a residence alien in 2022), and moved to Germany late 2022. Then in May 2023 I received an award money of $5000 from my graduate school due to excellence of my PhD work. But I've never been in USA the whole year of 2023, do I still need to file tax forms for year 2023 reporting this award money? My school didn't withhold any tax for this award, do I need to pay tax for it (if so, how to pay for that?)?