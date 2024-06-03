In 2023, I was present in the US as an international student on a visa (and was considered a resident alien, having filed my first resident return a year prior). After I graduated, I returned to my home country and took a job there.

I don’t have a green card, but I passed the substantial presence test in 2023. Initially, I assumed that I could simply file a resident 2023 return. However, it recently came to my attention that there’s such a status as a dual-status alien, and that I might in fact be one, given that I left the county permanently in 2023. I was therefore wondering if I have a choice of whether to file a resident return or a dual status return? Simply filing a resident return (and claiming FTC) looks so much simpler, but I also don’t want to claim a standard deduction if I’m not entitled to it.

If this helps, I wasn’t considered a tax resident of my home country in 2023 (due to having spent less than 183 days there).

Would be grateful for any pointers!