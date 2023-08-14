1

For USA tax year 2022: I got my W-2 via ADP in February 2023. It had a mistake and I requested a corrected version (W-2C) in March 2023. Tax filing was due in April 2023 so I filed an extension (federal + state). Payroll department at my company told me that it will take 6-8 weeks for corrected W-2. Since then, they keep pushing the dates and it has been 4.5 months.

It is August now and they still have not sent me the corrected W-2. Tax extension deadline is near (October 2023).

Questions: What are my options if they don't send me the corrected W-2? What happens if I don't file my taxes by October 2023 for any reason?

The IRS has guidance: W-2 - Additional, Incorrect, Lost, Non-Receipt, Omitted

I received an incorrect Form W-2. My former employer won’t issue me a corrected Form W-2. What should I do?

If by the end of February, your Form W-2, Wage and Tax Statement has not been corrected by your employer after you attempted to have your employer or payer issue a corrected form, you can request that an IRS representative initiate a Form W-2 complaint. Call the IRS toll free at 800-829-1040 or make an appointment to visit an IRS Taxpayer Assistance Center (TAC).

  • The IRS will send your employer a letter requesting that they furnish you a corrected Form W-2 within ten days.
  • The IRS will send you a letter with instructions and Form 4852, Substitute for Form W-2, Wage and Tax Statement, or Form 1099-R, Distributions from Pensions, Annuities, Retirement or Profit-Sharing Plans, IRAs, Insurance Contracts, etc. You can use the Form 4852 in the event that your employer doesn't provide you with the corrected Form W-2 in time to file your tax return.

Depending on the time of year, the IRS may have federal wage information in the form of a wage transcript. See Topic 159 for more information on how to get a transcript of W-2 information.

It may be possible to use the information on your last paycheck. But it does matter what information is wrong.

