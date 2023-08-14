What are my options if they don't send me the corrected W-2? What
happens if I don't file my taxes by October 2023 for any reason?
The IRS has guidance: W-2 - Additional, Incorrect, Lost, Non-Receipt, Omitted
I received an incorrect Form W-2. My former employer won’t
issue me a corrected Form W-2. What should I do?
If by the end of February, your Form W-2, Wage and Tax Statement has
not been corrected by your employer after you attempted to have your
employer or payer issue a corrected form, you can request that an IRS
representative initiate a Form W-2 complaint. Call the IRS toll free
at 800-829-1040 or make an appointment to visit an IRS Taxpayer
Assistance Center (TAC).
- The IRS will send your employer a letter requesting that they furnish you a corrected Form W-2 within ten days.
- The IRS will send you a letter with instructions and Form 4852, Substitute for Form W-2, Wage and Tax Statement, or Form 1099-R,
Distributions from Pensions, Annuities, Retirement or Profit-Sharing
Plans, IRAs, Insurance Contracts, etc. You can use the Form 4852 in
the event that your employer doesn't provide you with the corrected
Form W-2 in time to file your tax return.
Depending on the time of year, the IRS may have federal wage
information in the form of a wage transcript. See Topic 159 for more
information on how to get a transcript of W-2 information.
It may be possible to use the information on your last paycheck. But it does matter what information is wrong.