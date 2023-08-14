For USA tax year 2022: I got my W-2 via ADP in February 2023. It had a mistake and I requested a corrected version (W-2C) in March 2023. Tax filing was due in April 2023 so I filed an extension (federal + state). Payroll department at my company told me that it will take 6-8 weeks for corrected W-2. Since then, they keep pushing the dates and it has been 4.5 months.

It is August now and they still have not sent me the corrected W-2. Tax extension deadline is near (October 2023).

Questions: What are my options if they don't send me the corrected W-2? What happens if I don't file my taxes by October 2023 for any reason?