As a non-US citizen, I have been working for a US employer remotely from outside USA since July 2022 (previously in USA with H1B visa for 5.5 years, and waiting for green card processing since H1B is almost expired). I am planning to return to USA after getting i140 approval in May 2024.

My employer continued to pay me in USA to date and withheld federal and FICA taxes (still have US address on W2 since employer said they cannot use a foreign address).

For 2023 federal income tax, I am considered a Non-resident alien under substantial presence test.

I found from irs website below: "wages earned by nonresident aliens for services performed outside of the United States for any employer are foreign source income and therefore are not subject to reporting and withholding of U.S. federal income tax". https://www.irs.gov/individuals/international-taxpayers/persons-employed-abroad-by-a-us-person

Based on above, I am not subject to federal income tax for 2023.

Is it possible to get refund for all federal tax withheld (including FICA taxes) and how should I file tax refund for 2023? (currently not paying tax to home country) In order not to raise suspicion from IRS, the easiest might be filing as resident alien using form 1040 and pay taxes as usual, but it may cause issue on the green card application when they review the past tax records, since I cannot work in USA during this time as a resident.

Which of the above is the best option?

Thank you.