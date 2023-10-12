Looking at the relevant draft US federal tax forms for 2023 (Schedule 3 and Schedule 8812), they appear to mirror 2022.

Consider a taxpayer who in 2023 takes delivery of an EV that qualifies for the full $7500 clean vehicle credit. For the Child Tax Credit (nonrefundable), they have 3 eligible children, and let’s say they owe $8500 in tax (line 18, form 1040).

The $7500 Clean Vehicle Credit (line 6f of Schedule 3) gets transferred into 8812 Credit Limit Worksheet A, where it gets subtracted from the tax owed ($8500 - $7500 = $1000). $1000 becomes the amount of CTC the taxpayer can claim.

This works for the taxpayer’s benefit, because the $5000 portion of the CTC that was limited becomes the starting point for figuring the Additional Child Tax Credit (refundable). In this case, the taxpayer could claim $4800 in refundable credits (3 x $1600). In total the taxpayer can use $13,300 of credits.

I see that draft tax forms typically are not finalized until January. Is it possible that the relationship of the tax credits could change between now and then, or is this arrangement codified by law? (Or if my calculations or interpretation of the credits is faulty, I’m certainly interested to know that too.)

I'm asking because not all of the non-refundable credits on Schedule 3 are taken into account on Credit Limit Worksheet A. Those credits that are not, then limit or eliminate the taxpayer’s ability to claim the refundable ACTC.