My tax software didn't show a refund for child credits on my IRS 1040 for tax year 2022 as it did in previous years. I paid foreign taxes and still the balance shows as zero instead of a refund.
I asked support if I did something incorrect and they replied the following (below). Is it true what they write that one will not be getting a refund for that tax year and the child credit only goes against any tax liability for that year?
"There have been changes to the child tax credit in 2022. This credit is no longer refundable and is only applied to your tax liability on the return. You can see where the 8094 for the CTC was applied on Line 19 of your 1040 form."