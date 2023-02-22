My tax software didn't show a refund for child credits on my IRS 1040 for tax year 2022 as it did in previous years. I paid foreign taxes and still the balance shows as zero instead of a refund.

I asked support if I did something incorrect and they replied the following (below). Is it true what they write that one will not be getting a refund for that tax year and the child credit only goes against any tax liability for that year?