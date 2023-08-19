0

I am considering purchasing a used electric vehicle (EV) from a dealer, and I am wondering whether it qualifies for the 2023 $4,000 Used EV Credit from the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act. According to IRS: Used Clean Vehicle Credit, it must “Have a sale price of $25,000 or less”.

Does the “sale price” include sales tax and dealer fees? Do I have to make sure to buy a car with a list price of about $23,000 so that the maximum cost is at most $25,000? If so, which taxes and fees count toward the “sale price”? Or will a car still qualify for the credit if the dealer list price is $25,000 but the actual cost is about $27,000?

1 Answer

In the US, sales price doesn't include taxes or fees. When you get your purchase paperwork from the dealership, you'll see the sales price of the car, and all the fees and taxes listed separately.

The credit only applies to the sales price, not your overall cost (which would be inclusive of taxes and fees).

