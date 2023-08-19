I am considering purchasing a used electric vehicle (EV) from a dealer, and I am wondering whether it qualifies for the 2023 $4,000 Used EV Credit from the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act. According to IRS: Used Clean Vehicle Credit, it must “Have a sale price of $25,000 or less”.

Does the “sale price” include sales tax and dealer fees? Do I have to make sure to buy a car with a list price of about $23,000 so that the maximum cost is at most $25,000? If so, which taxes and fees count toward the “sale price”? Or will a car still qualify for the credit if the dealer list price is $25,000 but the actual cost is about $27,000?