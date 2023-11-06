I moved out of USA in Oct 2023 after living there for 8 years as a temporary worker. I am not working in USA anymore (physically or remotely). I have the following accounts:

Robinhood brokerage : various stocks + crypto I purchased + regular dividends I receive from companies

I-bond : I purchased US Treasury I-bond in 2022. It is earning interest. It matures in 30 years. I am able to sell it for some penalty.

Shareworks/Solium : I worked for a public company. It gave me RSUs. These RSUs are fully vested. I own these stocks now.

Coinbase : various crypto currency I purchased from time to time

Savings account : some cash. Interest is being earned.

Checking account: some cash. No interest is being earned.

Tax Status:

2022: resident alien for tax purposes

2023: (i think) resident alien for tax purposes

2024: non-resident alien

Questions:

What to do with these all of these accounts? Can I keep them forever in USA? What is the best course of action if I want to keep them open in USA? I do not want to sell my investments or remit cash to my local currency.

I will talk to a professional but want to get some ideas before I do that.