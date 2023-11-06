0

I moved out of USA in Oct 2023 after living there for 8 years as a temporary worker. I am not working in USA anymore (physically or remotely). I have the following accounts:

  • Robinhood brokerage: various stocks + crypto I purchased + regular dividends I receive from companies
  • I-bond: I purchased US Treasury I-bond in 2022. It is earning interest. It matures in 30 years. I am able to sell it for some penalty.
  • Shareworks/Solium: I worked for a public company. It gave me RSUs. These RSUs are fully vested. I own these stocks now.
  • Coinbase: various crypto currency I purchased from time to time
  • Savings account: some cash. Interest is being earned.
  • Checking account: some cash. No interest is being earned.

Tax Status:

  • 2022: resident alien for tax purposes
  • 2023: (i think) resident alien for tax purposes
  • 2024: non-resident alien

Questions:

  1. What to do with these all of these accounts? Can I keep them forever in USA?
  2. What is the best course of action if I want to keep them open in USA? I do not want to sell my investments or remit cash to my local currency.

I will talk to a professional but want to get some ideas before I do that.

