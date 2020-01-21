I came to the US to study on an F-1 visa in August 2014 and graduated in May 2018. Since then, I have been working on an F-1 OPT visa. In 2019, I applied and received my H1B visa - specifically, my I-797 Notice of Action specified a notice date of August 2019.

What should my filing status be in 2019? Do I have the option of filing as a non-resident alien or a dual status return or do I have to file as a resident alien?

Some considerations I had while trying to figure this out:

I thought originally that a non-resident alien filing might be possible as I am on the F-1 visa until August and thus am "present" in the US for less than 183 days according to the substantial presence test

My company has also treated my tax withholdings in the same manner - withholding additional amounts only after my H1B visa was approved in August 2019

But I read elsewhere that the 5 calendar year criteria includes the first stub year as a full year (i.e. my F-1 status only lasts till December 2018 since August to December 2014 is counted as one year).

Would appreciate any advice. Thanks.