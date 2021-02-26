1

Many sources only mention that if the option expires worthless, I will lose the premium as the maximum loss. But in reality, I can also lose money higher than the max loss even if my put option is in the money if I forgot to sell it before it expires? Consider the following case:

For example the stock was at $110 when I bought a strike price 100 put option at a cost of $4. That means I already paid $400 for the premium.

Let's say someone invited me to a party on the last Friday of the month, and the stock price dropped to $99 as it expires. Since it is in the money, my broker will automatically exercises it for me when it expires.

Since I don't own any stock, I have to buy 100 shares of stocks. Also my put option is exercised after the market closed, I might not be able to buy it at $99. If on Monday, the stock price rises to $110, does that mean I need to buy it at $110, and sell it to the put seller at $100?

In summary, I lose $1000 selling the stock at $100, and paid $400 for the premium, so I am at a loss of $1400. And since I am using margin to buy and sell stocks, I guess the broker will also charge me fees for that.

Therefore, as a put option buyer, my loss can exceed the theoretical maximum loss if I am careless?

  • Since your put expires in-the-money, the OCC auto exercises it and Monday morning you're short 100 shares. If your stock drops sharply in the pre-market before you can buy shares to close your short equity position, you'll lose a lot more money. That's the price of being careless. – Bob Baerker 8 hours ago
  • Isn't when the stock rises sharply that I will lose money? Since I need to buy back the stock and sell it to the put seller at a fixed price $100. So if the stock price rises higher than $100, I will lose money. Then the question becomes, will the broker help me to buy at the market closed price on Friiday at $99, or will the broker buy at whatever market price is on Monday for me? – Raven Cheuk 20 mins ago
An in the money option will be exercised at expiration. In your case, you would find yourself short 100 shares.

At that moment, you sold 100 shares for $100 (each share) and the stock can be bought for $98. You've recouped $200 of your $400 cost, but lost $200.

By not completely closing out the position and actually covering, you are at risk should the stock open up Monday morning.

This is no different that if my call is ignored, in the money and exercised. I now own the shares and have a different risk that when I started. Bad news over the weekend could wipe out the gain I had. The is the risk of partying at 4 PM on option expiration Fridays. The party starts when your last position is closed.

Yes, if your put is barely in the money, then you still record a loss whether you sell the options or not. A put that is barely in the money close to expiration will have very little value, so you won't be able to recoup your premium by selling (you pay the premium whether you hold the option to expiry or not).

Your break-even price for put options (the price at which you recoup the premium if you exercise the option) is the strike price minus the premium. In your case, the stock would have had to drop to $96 ($100 - $4) to recoup your premium. Anything between $96 and $100 will get you a partial recovery, and anything over $100 will result in your maximum loss (the premium amount).

  • As is, your answer is correct if the OP sells to close but that's not the premise here. You've missed the part about the OP being assigned and ending up short the shares Monday morning. Directional risk! – Bob Baerker 8 hours ago
  • Since my option is automatically exercised after the stock market closed. I cannot buy and sell anymore and need to wait for next Monday to fulfill my option. If the stock opens at $110 on Monday, that means I need to buy at $110 and sell at $100? In other words my loss as an option buyer, can be even higher than the premium? – Raven Cheuk 25 mins ago

