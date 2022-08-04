The underlying currently trades at 10. Suppose you have a portfolio consisting of:

1 Call at strike 11 with premium 0.4

A short position of 25 shares

Calculate the break even prices of this portfolio.

My attempt to answer:

So the short position is $+25*10 = +250$. You also paid $100 * -0.4 = -40$ for the single call option. If the value of the shares drop, you can buy them back cheaper and the call expires worthless. If the stock price increases, the loss on the short sale can be compensated by exercising the option. This only happens when the stock moves up enough. Small movements lead to a loss. For example, here are some cases:

Case 1 - No movement:

PnL becomes loss on option premium (40) and no effect on stock (because you can close your position, i.e. buy back stock, at 0 gain/loss).

Case 2 - Stock moves to 12:

If the stock becomes 12 dollar, you lose 2 dollar per stock on the short position, because you need to buy them back more expensive to close the position. That is, $-2 * 25 = -50$. The call is now in the money and worth $100*(12 - 11) = 100$ but you already spend 40 on the premium, so the profit on the option position is $100-40 = 60$. The profit of the portfolio is then 60 (profit on option) minus 50 (loss on stock): $60 - 50 = 10$. However, I want to find the break even price.

Case 3 - stock moves to 11:

If the stock becomes 11 dollar, you lose 1 dollar per stock on the short position. That is, $-1 * 25 = -25$. The call is at the money, so there is no reason to exercise. Therefore you lose on the stock and the option premium cost of 40. Total PnL is $-25 - 40 = -60$

Case 4 - stock moves to 8:

If the stock becomes 8 dollar, you gain 2 dollar per stock in the short position, because you can buy them back cheaper to close the position. That is, $+2 * 25 = +50$. The call is now out of the money and worthless, so you do not exercise and lose the option premium of 40. The profit on the total portfolio is then +50 (profit on stock) minus 40 (loss on option): $50 - 40 = 10$.

Case 5: stock moves to 9:

Gain 1 per stock: $1 * 25 = 25$. Option expires worthless and the premium cost was 40. Total Pn: $25 - 40 = -15$