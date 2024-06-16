Suppose the commission is zero for trading stock option such as trading stock in some broker ,and all other fee is zero.There is a put option,exercise price is 2.5 USD, option premium is 2 USD,i have only 10000 USD cash in my account.let's have a discussion on the classic short cash-secured put strategy.

1.Can i short put 200 contracts?

10000/(2.5-2)/100 = 20000/100 =200 contracts

2.If the option premium rise to 5 USD,what will happen?

For a put option ,it is nonsense that option premium is larger than its exercise price.But if the trader have large amount money ,they can buy it at any price. On April 21, 2020, the price of May WTI crude oil futures on the NYMEX fell to -$37.63 per barrel.

It is possible that the option premium rise to 5 USD. So when the option premium rise to 5 USD in this case,my account will be forced liquidation and all cash lost?

The earning in my account maybe is 200*(2-5)*100 = -60000?

Or i can just do nothing ,waiting someone to exercise the put option?