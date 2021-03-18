0

Ok, so here is my plan. I wanted to buy put options which will sell Tesla stock at Strike price 900 Euro in June, 2021. The price for an option is 2.3 Euro and I will buy 1000 options (total cost to buy 2300 Euro). I'm using TradeRepublic broker.

If I'm right, in June, Tesla stock price will be at 400 Euro, and I hold the options until that date. It means, I have the right to sell 1000 Tesla stocks at 900 Euro. However, suppose I only have 1000 Euro left in the account and I don't have 1000 * 400 = 400 000 Euro to buy 1000 stocks and sell all with 900 * 100 = 900 000 Euro.

What will happen in this case?

  • Will the broker automatically buy 1000 stocks at 400 Euro and sell them at 900 Euro and just give the money gain (900 000 - 400 000 - some fee) to my account (+500 000 Euro)?
  • Or my options are voided as I don't have money to buy stocks to sells when the options expire, and I'm lost all the money (2300 Euro) which I used to buy options?
Most brokers will simply give you the cash difference ("cash settlement") when the options expire in the money.

Also in most cases, you don't need to exercise the options to cash in. You can just sell them at any time. This is true whether the options are in the money or not. They'll have some market value, that may be higher or lower than the premium you originally paid for them. Basically, you can trade options just like stock.

US centric answer. Find out if any of this applies to you in Germany:

Long options can be sold to close on the option exchange. In most cases, that makes more sense because you don't throw away time premium (if any remains) and you don't need a bucket of money to exercise and then close the underlying (for cash or marginable securities).

Early assignment can create account violations if you don't have the available margin. Brokers will not just credit you the difference.

The broker Robinhood is a different beast. If you don’t have enough buying power to exercise your in-the-money option, they’ll sell it about 1 hour before it expires. Since ITM options tend to have wide bid/ask spreads, that never works in your favor since they trade at the market. It's a rip.

