You bought an option which will pay you money if your chosen company drops from $41 to $17 within the next 2 weeks. That is a massive, massive drop in value required, and you should understand how incredibly unlikely that is. Like, lightning striking-levels of improbability. I assume liquidity of your chosen option is sparse, and thus the value you see reported might be just a handful of trades per day, if that [because few people will want to buy such an option]. This means that the value you see represented may not even exist for long, because perhaps no one else would buy the option for another day or so.

A few other misconceptions you seem to have:

You expect a decline in the value of the underlying to increase the value of your put. You are correct, but you are (a) overestimating the impact of the small value decrease in the underlying [if you need something to drop 70% in value to be profitable, then a drop of 20% still leaves a lot of room left to go], and (b) underestimating the time element associated. Such an option with a 1 year expiry date would be more valuable than an option with 2 week expiry, because of how quickly the catastrophic event would need to occur [for an example of this, check the value of the same strike price 1 month out, 1 year out, etc., and see how much more expensive it gets].

You state that your loss is 'unrealized'. This is almost a gambler's fallacy, akin to closing your eyes and hoping the bad result doesn't see you. Let me tell you, every hour that goes by and you fail to sell the option, you are digging yourself into a hole - time is ticking and with such a short term option, that ticking time is just dropping value further. Perhaps you win if the company declares bankruptcy in the next week, but short of that it is hard to see this paying off. I repeat: You seem in way over your head.

I suggest you avoid trading chatrooms, which have become so prolific the last number of years, which perpetuate these mentalities. Better to invest simply in low-risk ways than gamble.