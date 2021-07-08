0

Had some spare cash, decided to buy a weekly put for a 7/16 expiry with a $15 strike, $0.55 premium that had an IV of ~500% and I purchased 5 contracts, for a total of $275. The underlying has fallen nearly 20% today and is trading at $41, but my options IV has dropped to ~400%, and thus my premium is now at $0.18 and I'm at a loss (unrealized) of $185.

Aside from the time decay of the option, being a weekly, the only reason I can think that the premium would've dropped would be from the contracted IV. But why is IV dropping? I don't usually buy put options, but I thought the inverse of call options held: option premium rises if underlying falls. Is it because there is less demand for this option as the options market does not feel that the strike will be met by the given expiry?

  • Danger - short term options are far closer to gambling than investing, and it does not seem you have a great understanding of how they are valued [time value decay with weeks left to go will be significant, but you seem to dismiss that explanation out of hand]. Please consider for your own sake avoiding options for an extended period of time, and focus on simple long-term diversified investing at least until you have a better understanding of the subject matter. – Grade 'Eh' Bacon 28 mins ago
  • @Grade'Eh'Bacon I've been an equity holder for decades, I just never messed around with options. Like I said, I had some spare cash and tried to give it a whirl. There is a week left on the option and the time value decay is going to be drastic, but I believe what killed the premium was the IV shrink. My question is why did IV shrink so much if the underlying is declining in share price significantly? – pstatix 22 mins ago
  • IV is basically calculated as a result of the strike price, option price, current underlying price, and time remaining. Changing IV doesn't change the option price, changing option price changes the IV. – Grade 'Eh' Bacon 17 mins ago
You bought an option which will pay you money if your chosen company drops from $41 to $17 within the next 2 weeks. That is a massive, massive drop in value required, and you should understand how incredibly unlikely that is. Like, lightning striking-levels of improbability. I assume liquidity of your chosen option is sparse, and thus the value you see reported might be just a handful of trades per day, if that [because few people will want to buy such an option]. This means that the value you see represented may not even exist for long, because perhaps no one else would buy the option for another day or so.

A few other misconceptions you seem to have:

  • You expect a decline in the value of the underlying to increase the value of your put. You are correct, but you are (a) overestimating the impact of the small value decrease in the underlying [if you need something to drop 70% in value to be profitable, then a drop of 20% still leaves a lot of room left to go], and (b) underestimating the time element associated. Such an option with a 1 year expiry date would be more valuable than an option with 2 week expiry, because of how quickly the catastrophic event would need to occur [for an example of this, check the value of the same strike price 1 month out, 1 year out, etc., and see how much more expensive it gets].

  • You state that your loss is 'unrealized'. This is almost a gambler's fallacy, akin to closing your eyes and hoping the bad result doesn't see you. Let me tell you, every hour that goes by and you fail to sell the option, you are digging yourself into a hole - time is ticking and with such a short term option, that ticking time is just dropping value further. Perhaps you win if the company declares bankruptcy in the next week, but short of that it is hard to see this paying off. I repeat: You seem in way over your head.

I suggest you avoid trading chatrooms, which have become so prolific the last number of years, which perpetuate these mentalities. Better to invest simply in low-risk ways than gamble.

Aside from the time decay of the option, being a weekly, the only reason I can think that the premium would've dropped would be from the contracted IV.

You're right that the losses from Vega probably exceeded the gains from Delta/Gamma

But why is IV dropping?

Has there been a significant event that's now in the past (see IV crush)? Other than idiosyncratic events related to the underlying, the FOMC minutes, NFP release, and other economic data come to mind.

If not, it could be due to the option being thinly traded. Option market makers quote in IV, rather than price, and illiquid far OTM options have large bid-ask spreads, both in terms of IV and price.

I don't usually buy put options, but I thought the inverse of call options held: option premium rises if underlying falls. Is it because there is less demand for this option as the options market does not feel that the strike will be met by the given expiry?

You should read up on the Greeks (Delta/Gamma, Vega, Theta) and how they change as the option approaches maturity.

Given how far OTM (out-of-the-money) your put is, it will likely expire worthless.

