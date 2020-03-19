So yesterday I bought LB put option with a 5 strike for .28 expires in 21 days. Whenever I bought the put, the premium(ask) went up to 4.90. I understand that you can make money selling the premiums only. I was wondering if I could do the same thing here even though I am out of the money. My account value changed by +245. The bid is 0 which may have an issue from what I've heard. Also whenever I went to sell to close, it charges me $28 minus the .65 commission. Not sure why it's doing that. So is it possible to profit off of my put if the the stock price is above the strike?
