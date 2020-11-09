0

A family member was recently duped into topping up a foreign pre-paid Visa card, and our domestic bank said they can't help due to them having verified the transaction with a One Time Password (OTP).

The story goes like this:

  1. Family member received an email which appeared to be a company they work with, requesting a small sum for their service.
  2. They went to pay the apparently small sum using their credit card
  3. They received and entered the OTP the bank sent them
  4. The credit card was debited x10 as much as what they initially thought they were going to pay.

The transaction seems to be a top-up to a prepaid Visa card company based in Spain - BITSA / PECUNPAY.

Our bank has said that the family member was in possession of both their card details and the SMS to authorize the transaction, they can't consider the transaction as fraudulent.

Is possible to issue a chargeback against the merchant in this case?

  • Which country is the family member/issuing bank in? – yoozer8 48 mins ago
  • As I (probably imperfectly) understand things... "requesting a small sum for their service", when they (presumably) didn't supply the service suggests you may have a claim. If you buy something from a company who turns out to be dodgy / fails to deliver, you can dispute the payment even if you authorised the transaction, so having supplied the OTP in itself needn't be a problem. Perhaps hinges on whether topping up another CC counts as a cash-advance, and perhaps isn't covered by the normal CC guarantees? – TripeHound 37 mins ago
  • @yoozer8 This is in Ireland. +TripeHound - that's what I was thinking and wondering why the bank hadn't suggested it. – TomSelleck 35 mins ago

