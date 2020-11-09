A family member was recently duped into topping up a foreign pre-paid Visa card, and our domestic bank said they can't help due to them having verified the transaction with a One Time Password (OTP).

The story goes like this:

Family member received an email which appeared to be a company they work with, requesting a small sum for their service. They went to pay the apparently small sum using their credit card They received and entered the OTP the bank sent them The credit card was debited x10 as much as what they initially thought they were going to pay.

The transaction seems to be a top-up to a prepaid Visa card company based in Spain - BITSA / PECUNPAY.

Our bank has said that the family member was in possession of both their card details and the SMS to authorize the transaction, they can't consider the transaction as fraudulent.

Is possible to issue a chargeback against the merchant in this case?