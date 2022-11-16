2

I'm an online merchant based in the USA, and I received an order that failed my fraud checks. I believe the "customer" is using a credit card that doesn't belong to them. I don't want to ship an expensive order only to get an unauthorized-use chargeback.

Would it be a good idea to call the bank providing the card, and ask them to notify the real card owner, and maybe ask if they did authorize the purchase. Would they/could they do this? I don't have a full card number, but I can supply the gateway provided transaction ids.

Improve this question
New contributor
toastifer is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
1
  • I assume it depends on the country/issuing bank but it's worth a try. Their fraud department might appreciate it.
    – 0xFEE1DEAD
    5 mins ago

1 Answer 1

Reset to default
1

From BNG Payments - How to Report Credit Card Fraud as a Merchant

Contact the Customer or Issuing Bank Contact the customer by email or over the phone to ensure the order is authentic. You can also contact the card-issuing bank; they can reach out to the customer for verification.

Your Answer

toastifer is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.