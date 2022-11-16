I'm an online merchant based in the USA, and I received an order that failed my fraud checks. I believe the "customer" is using a credit card that doesn't belong to them. I don't want to ship an expensive order only to get an unauthorized-use chargeback.

Would it be a good idea to call the bank providing the card, and ask them to notify the real card owner, and maybe ask if they did authorize the purchase. Would they/could they do this? I don't have a full card number, but I can supply the gateway provided transaction ids.