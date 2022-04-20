1

A family member of mine (female, not sure if that's relevant) was contacted via a listing on Facebook for an item of clothing by a someone (male) who then sent through their credit card details.

The messenger encouraged my family member to use the card, saying that he liked to perform random acts of kindness this way. That was the only reason he provided.

My family member took him up on it and made a reasonably expensive purchase (approximately $200).

This whole situation reeks of scam and potentially fraud. Is this something that anyone has seen before?

The obvious risk that comes to mind is that the credit card details might not even belong to the messenger (although their Facebook name matched the card & the profile was created in 2009).

Is there any other major risk in doing what my family member did?

Improve this question
New contributor
Cold Fish is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

1 Answer 1

Reset to default
2

Is there any other major risk in doing what my family member did?

Of course. The real owner of the card will dispute the charges as fraudulent, and the police will probably not believe this story and will hold your family member accountable for the theft.

The person may even be real and the credit card may even belong to them, it doesn't matter. They would, for example, use this way to create many fraudulent transactions and then dispute them all and some non-fraudulent as well, hoping the bank will refund the transactions in bulk. That way the scammer uses your family member as a scapegoat for their own theft.

Improve this answer

Your Answer

Cold Fish is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.