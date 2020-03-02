Recently, I was scammed for several thousand dollars in Amazon gift card scam. I received email from Amazon.com that "several thousand worth of electronic goods will be delivered in next 2 days. If you did not purchase these good, please call this number..." I called the number. Person on other end said they were with Amazon. He stated that your Amazon account has been compromised in several foreign country's servers. They have created an Amazon wallet. In order to fix it they have to enter overseas servers. For this they need cash. Amazon will reimburse me. Best way to get cash is to buy gift cards.

I purchased gift cards. At first trying large dollar amount transaction but they did not go through. I was advised by cashiers, in all cases, to try several transaction in smaller amounts. This way purchases were successful. In one case cashier sent me to two cash registers.

Question is - can I get money back?

Further who is responsible for this fraud: