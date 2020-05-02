I've already submitted my US tax return and received my refund for the 2019 tax year. However I just learned that the IRA contribution deadline was pushed back along with the tax deadline.

Due to some confusion, I didn't make any SIMPLE IRA contribution for 2019, but now would like to get one in before the new deadline.

Will my contribution mean that I have paid too much in taxes for 2019 and will get an extra refund next year? Or should I submit an amended 2019 return after the IRA contribution? What is the best way of going about this?