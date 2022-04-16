0

I contributed $6,000 to an IRA, however I discovered as I was filling out my tax return that I am only eligible to deduct $2,600.

I will withdraw the $3,400 from my IRA (as allowed per Pub 590a), so the contribution to my IRA for the tax year 2021 will only be $2,600. This will happen after April 18, but well before the October deadline (April 18 + 6 months).

Since I planned on withdrawing the $3,400 from my IRA, when I filed my tax return I did not include a form 8606 to report the $3,400 as a nondeductible contribution as required per Pub 590a).

Pub 590a states that since I am withdrawing the $3,400 contribution after filing my return I must 'file an amended return with “Filed pursuant to section 301.9100-2” written at the top.'

Since my end state (IRA contribution being $2,600, all deductible) will match what I originally filed, do I need to file any amended returns? Or do I need to amend it twice (once to included the form 8606, and a second time to include the withdrawal and removing the 8606)? Or is there some other option to do?

I assume my brokerage will be sharing with the IRS the activity on my IRA, and I want to make sure everything is on the up-and-up between me and the IRS.

0

Since my end state (IRA contribution being $2,600, all deductible) will match what I originally filed, do I need to file any amended returns?

I'd say no, but I'd also say that a better way would be to first withdraw and then file. Because currently you have filed a return that doesn't actually represent the facts, and you knew it.

I don't think any harm will come to you from this mistake at this point, but it is worth remembering that filing a factually incorrect return is perjury (even if no tax fraud intentions were present, as seems to be in your case).

When you sign the return, you're actually signing this (from 1040 signature line):

Under penalties of perjury, I declare that I have examined this return and accompanying schedules and statements, and to the best of my knowledge and belief, they are true, correct, and complete. Declaration of preparer (other than taxpayer) is based on all information of which preparer has any knowledge.

The IRC Sec. 7201 defines this violation as a felony punished by $100K fine and/or up to 3 years in prison.

