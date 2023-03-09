I recently opened a new traditional IRA account and deposited the maximum contribution for last year (2022 - 6k). Since my 2022 MAGI was low enough (<144k as single), I then amended my already submitted tax return to include the amount as deduction and the return was accepted (still waiting on the refund).

I now have a job offer that will push my MAGI for this year above the deductible range thus making the tIRA no longer appealing in the future and I'm looking into the option to convert it to a backdoor Roth IRA but that's complicated since I already deducted my contribution.

What would be my best option? I'm thinking to ask my IRA broker to do the conversion now and file another amended tax return to reflect the situation (i.e. give back the deducted money to the IRS and notify them of the non-deductible conversion). Would this make the most sense?

Thanks