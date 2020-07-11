So, I have never contributed to Roth IRA or had an account.

I recently started with getting some financial knowledge and got to know that I can still contribute to Roth IRA for 2019 (till July 15, 2020).

Some background : I am a single male under the age of 50 and I made less than $110K last year which I guess means that I can contribute $6K.

Problem/Confusion : I filed my tax returns for 2019 in January 2020 and got my refund. If I contribute for 2019 right now i.e. on July 13th, 2020, it won't be on my 2019 tax return. I am not sure what the implications of that are...?

My thoughts/concerns : I know that I will not get a deductible for my 2019 contribution but can I just submit the 5498 form for 2019 and 2020 when I file my 2020 tax returns so that there is some record of my contribution?

Any suggestions are highly appreciated!