Since Mnuchin has pushed back the filing deadline to July 15th this year, does that also push back the deadline to contribute to a Roth IRA?

irs.gov says this about the Roth IRA contribution deadline:

Your tax return filing deadline (not including extensions). For example, you can make 2019 IRA contributions until April 15, 2020.

But I don't think what Mnuchin did was extend the deadline for everyone, I think he changed the actual date.