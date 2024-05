I was thinking that, from my ssa.gov webpage, it says if I retire at 62, my benefits will be about US$1800 each month, but if I retire at age 70, the benefits will be US$4000. (and will be adjusted to future inflated values).

However, does that mean it assumes that I keep on working from age 62 to age 70 and have similar wage as before? Because I don't know how much energy I will have after age 62.