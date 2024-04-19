I expect to get Social Security benefits starting soon, but I plan to keep working. I know that if I make more than a certain threshold, SSA will deduct a certain amount from my monthly benefits.

There's a similar system for Unemployment Insurance in my state: Every two weeks I declare how much money I made, and their next payment to me will be adjusted.

Does it work the same way for Social Security? Do I have to declare monthly how much I earned? Or will they pay the unadjusted amount, and I will have to pay them back at the end of the year? I can't seem to find this detail at SSA.GOV.