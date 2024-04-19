1

I expect to get Social Security benefits starting soon, but I plan to keep working. I know that if I make more than a certain threshold, SSA will deduct a certain amount from my monthly benefits.

There's a similar system for Unemployment Insurance in my state: Every two weeks I declare how much money I made, and their next payment to me will be adjusted.

Does it work the same way for Social Security? Do I have to declare monthly how much I earned? Or will they pay the unadjusted amount, and I will have to pay them back at the end of the year? I can't seem to find this detail at SSA.GOV.

Yes, you need to report your wages, and do it timely. See here. The SSA receives reports on your earnings from your employers through their payroll tax reporting, albeit much later than needed to adjust monthly SS benefit payments to you. So they will know eventually, and will demand money retroactively if you failed to report your wages on time.

