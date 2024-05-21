I think it is said that the benefits will be based on the top 35 yearly wages in our work history.

I am not sure if it is by "year" or by "quarter" (meaning 35 x 4 = 140 quarters), but let's say it is by year, it can be the following situation:

A person got laid off in February, and didn't find a job until December the same year. So this year, the wage number is really low. Alternatively, it can be: getting laid off in April, and can't find a job for the rest of the year. So we all know if we take the "average" of the numbers, meaning we take the "arithmetic mean" of 35 numbers, it can get pulled down by some low numbers (if the low numbers didn't get eliminated because there are only 32 years of work history, for example, and therefore the low numbers were not excluded from the pool of 35). So as a result, it may turn out that the low number in 2024 or any low numbers, will pull down the calculated average. So in that case, it really is better not to work in 2024, than to work for only a few months. However, it somewhat contradicts the idea that "the more time we work, it should only positively affect our Social Security benefits, not negatively affect it". The situation is similar if it is not "year" but "quarter". If we get laid off in February and get hired again on June 24, then there are two quarters with low numbers: Jan to March, and April to June, with the April to June having a really low number, because there were only 5 working days in that quarter.

So can it negatively affect the benefit number? How does it really work?