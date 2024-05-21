0

I think it is said that the benefits will be based on the top 35 yearly wages in our work history.

I am not sure if it is by "year" or by "quarter" (meaning 35 x 4 = 140 quarters), but let's say it is by year, it can be the following situation:

  1. A person got laid off in February, and didn't find a job until December the same year. So this year, the wage number is really low.

  2. Alternatively, it can be: getting laid off in April, and can't find a job for the rest of the year.

  3. So we all know if we take the "average" of the numbers, meaning we take the "arithmetic mean" of 35 numbers, it can get pulled down by some low numbers (if the low numbers didn't get eliminated because there are only 32 years of work history, for example, and therefore the low numbers were not excluded from the pool of 35).

  4. So as a result, it may turn out that the low number in 2024 or any low numbers, will pull down the calculated average.

  5. So in that case, it really is better not to work in 2024, than to work for only a few months.

  6. However, it somewhat contradicts the idea that "the more time we work, it should only positively affect our Social Security benefits, not negatively affect it".

  7. The situation is similar if it is not "year" but "quarter". If we get laid off in February and get hired again on June 24, then there are two quarters with low numbers: Jan to March, and April to June, with the April to June having a really low number, because there were only 5 working days in that quarter.

So can it negatively affect the benefit number? How does it really work?

So can it negatively affect the benefit number? How does it really work?

No, it cannot. The earnings for past years are already recorded, and if you have 35 years of working history with higher wages than this current year - then it will not affect you at all.

You're confusing smaller rate of growth with loss. The benefits are calculated based on the highest earning 35 years, so if you had 28 years of max earnings and then no earnings at all for 7 years, you'll get less benefits than if you had 28 years of max earnings, then 6 years of no earnings at all, and 1 year of some earnings. So the effect of that low earning year will be smaller than the rest, but still positive.

This is basic math: averaging X over 35 years is always less than (X+Y) over 35 years for any positive value of Y.

  • you are saying even if you worked 12 years or 28 years or 32 years, it always is divided by 35? Then if you have only worked for 12 years, it is a really low average because it gets divided by 35. Likewise, if you have only worked for 30 years and it gets divided by 35, then automatically it is like a 14.29% lower average number because you are 5 years less than the 35 years
    – Stefanie Gauss
    48 mins ago
  • @StefanieGauss well of course, if you only worked 12 years you'd get less than if you worked 28 years. Why is it surprising?
    – littleadv
    30 mins ago
  • Here's one way to look at it: some of your top 35 years might be zero. So it's the "average of your top 35" not the average of your top non-zero years.
    – Kate Gregory
    16 mins ago

