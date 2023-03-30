0

Using the Social Security Calculator, I found the following:

  1. If I work for 25 years at $200k per year (for simplicity), and wait till 62 to retire, my monthly benefit is $2200.

  2. If I work for 30 years at $200k per year, and wait till 62 to retire, my monthly benefit is $2388.

  3. If I only work for 20 years at $200k per year, and wait till 67 to retire, my monthly benefit is $2855.

  4. If I only work for 25 years at $200k per year, and wait till 67 to retire, my monthly benefit is $3125.

So it looks like, working 5 or 10 years more doesn't help much, but waiting to age 67 helps a lot. Then would it be in general a best practice to not claim retirement at age 62, but rather, use your other retirement funds, such as Roth IRA or 401k, and wait till age 67 to get that $3000 per month?

Assuming $3000 is ok to live in a medium cost of living area, and that it will be inflation adjusted to higher amount, then it means if you wait till 67 by using your other funds first, then you could be set for life.

  • The use of $200K a year could be skewing the results because that would mean that you have been earning money above the maximum tax level, those extra dollars in those years don't help increase the monthly benefit.
    – mhoran_psprep
    14 secs ago

The best practice is to actually wait until you're 72 to start drawing social security, since that bumps the benefit another 30%, which is about a 5.4% annual return. You might get more than that if you invested the benefit, but you'd be introducing risk, and you're not going to find any risk-free investments that earn that much for 5 years (at least not right now).

But yes, in general it's best to wait to draw SS as long as you can, and if you want to "retire" before then, to use other retirement funds that you can start drawing at age 59 1/2, or at least much sooner than 72.

  • I tried age 72 or 70 or 69... but it seems there is a jump from 69 to 70, and then it plateaus at age 70... meaning, if you don't claim retirement at age 70 but wait till 71, you get the same amount anyway, but you lose out a whole year of benefits?
    – Stefanie Gauss
    1 min ago

