Using the Social Security Calculator, I found the following:

If I work for 25 years at $200k per year (for simplicity), and wait till 62 to retire, my monthly benefit is $2200. If I work for 30 years at $200k per year, and wait till 62 to retire, my monthly benefit is $2388. If I only work for 20 years at $200k per year, and wait till 67 to retire, my monthly benefit is $2855. If I only work for 25 years at $200k per year, and wait till 67 to retire, my monthly benefit is $3125.

So it looks like, working 5 or 10 years more doesn't help much, but waiting to age 67 helps a lot. Then would it be in general a best practice to not claim retirement at age 62, but rather, use your other retirement funds, such as Roth IRA or 401k, and wait till age 67 to get that $3000 per month?

Assuming $3000 is ok to live in a medium cost of living area, and that it will be inflation adjusted to higher amount, then it means if you wait till 67 by using your other funds first, then you could be set for life.