What is your current age? The Social Security benefit amount is set depending on the age at which you choose to start receiving SS benefits.

If you stop working now but choose to start your SS benefits at Age 62, SSA will pay you $930/month for the rest of your life (amount increases a little as per SSA announcements of general increases). If you choose to start at Age 67 (full retirement age), SSA will pay you $1315/month for the rest of your life etc.

If you continue working (at similar wages) till 62 and then retire and choose to start receiving SS benefits right away, you will increase th total number of years that you have paid SS tax, and your SS benefit will be $1710/month, more than the $1315/month you would have received if you had stopped working now and opted to start SS benefits at age 70.

Under either scenario, the SS benefit increases by about 8% per year from a start date of Age 62 to Start date of Age 70. There are no further increases after Age 70. Roughly speaking, if you start receiving SS benefits at any age X between 62 and 70 and live for exactly as many years as the life expectancy tables say that an X year-old can be expected to live, then the total amount of SS benefit that you will collect over your lifetime is the same as retiring at any other age between 62 and 70.